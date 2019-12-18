Cricket Wireless in Newport open for business

A new Cricket Wireless store in Newport is open for business.

The new 2,000-square-foot store opened in November and houses a wide variety of cellphones, as well as accompanying accessories like chargers, adapters, cellphone cases and headphones, among other products.

“We offer cellphone products and accessories and we do have Bluetooth devices, as well,” said Jose Contreras, district manager for Cricket. “The main thing I’m seeing in Newport is customers are looking for something affordable. We’ve been seeing a lot of customers come in asking about prices, so affordability is definitely key.”

Among the phones available in the store, models like the latest iPhone 11 are the most popular, according to store staff. This phone is sold for $999.99 in the store, but the full retail price in other locations can go up to $1,099.99.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 goes for $699.99, although it can range anywhere from $400 to $900 online and through other retailers.

Currently, some models in the Newport Cricket store are actually free with the purchase of a $60 month-to-month data plan.

With three employees on staff in Newport, Contreras said he has a solid, knowledgeable team working in the store.

“They know what they’re talking about,” Contreras said. “We’re going to be able to provide good customer service.”

Contreras, as district manager of Cricket, oversees stores all over Oregon, ranging from Grants Pass to Lebanon to Newport. All the stores keep him pretty busy, he said.

While the store is open for business, the grand opening event isn’t until Jan. 31, during which store staff will have food available for customers, radio stations providing music and entertainment and prizes to give away.

“We’ll have some raffles and stuff like that,” Contreras said. “We’ll also have some Cricket swag.”

With an understanding of local customers’ needs, Contreras said staff can give Newport customers some good deals.

“Anything we can put back in their pockets is a good thing,” Contreras said of local customers.

Located at 524 N Coast Highway, the Newport Cricket Wireless is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.